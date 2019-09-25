<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has named a 23-man squad that will face Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in October.

The South African Football Association (Safa) announced on Wednesday that Mali have agreed to take part in what will be the 25th edition of the event.

Soon after the announcement of Mali as Bafana’s next opponents, Ntseki took to the podium to name his strongest possible squad for the encounter.

The 50-year-old mentor made a few changes to the squad that was supposed to face Zambia and later Madagascar who both withdrew their participation from playing Bafana Bafana earlier this month.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe has been left out of the squad completely following his slow start to the season.

His teammate Rivaldo Coetzee has also been overlooked this time around, but the big inclusion has to be that of Mosa Lebusa, who has been in scintillating form for the Brazilians thus far.

Lebusa’s coach at Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane backed his central defender for a call-up and looking at the former Ajax Cape Town man’s performance, it is fair to conclude that he fully deserved to be included in Ntseki’s squad.

As many as eight players plying their trade abroad have made the team, including Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba and Darren Keet among others.

The match against Mali is scheduled for October 13 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Bafana Bafana squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (OH Leuven), and Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders: Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (both Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp), Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira) and Keagan Dolly (Montpellier)

Forwards: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) and Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).