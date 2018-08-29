Galatasaray have re-signed Senegal midfielder Papa Alioune ‘Badou’ Ndiaye from Stoke City only seven months after selling him to the Potters, the Turkish giants have confirmed.

The 27-year-old moved to the Bet365 Stadium from Gala in January, but now returns to Istanbul on a season-long loan deal.

“Badou Ndiaye has today re-joined Galatasaray on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the 2018/19 season,” read a statement on the Stoke website.

The midfielder was part of the Stoke side that were relegated from the Premier League last term after taking 33 points, having signed for the club in a £14 million deal.

He featured 13 times in the top tier after making the move from Galatasaray on January 31, scoring twice, and had already made one appearance in the Championship this term.

Ndiaye will join up with two other African internationals – Henry Onyekuru of Nigeria and Algeria’s Sofiane Feghouli – as Gala look to retain their title this season.

Before signing for Galatasaray in 2017, he represented Bodo/Glimt and Osmanlispor having learned his trade with the Diambars academy in his homeland.

He was in Senegal’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, having previously represented the Teranga Lions at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.