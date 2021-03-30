



Former Arsenal defender, Bacary Sagna, has said William Saliba will have time to make it with the Gunners.

Saliba is currently away on-loan with Nice.

Sagna told Goal: “I am not surprised (that he has not played for Arsenal yet) because he went to the world’s best league. Being good in France is completely different from proving yourself in the Premier League.





“But I still trust him, I think he is a good player and he can adapt to Arsenal because I have seen him play many times.

“He plays well in Nice and has probably been their best player. At that age, you have to play. He has great potential and in France, people know that. Loaning him is not a bad thing, it is not a punishment. For me, it is smart to send him (on loan) rather than him sitting on the bench or not even in the squad.”