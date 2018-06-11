Manchester City are set to dominate Premier League competition for years to come, says Bacary Sagna, with Champions League success also only a matter of time.

The Blues captured the English top-flight crown in record-breaking style during the 2017-18 campaign, becoming the first side to hit the fabled 100-point mark.

Pep Guardiola’s side also lifted the Carabao Cup, with domestic rivals left trailing in their wake as major silverware returned to the Etihad Stadium .

Sagna believes there will be plenty more honours to come, at home and abroad, with City comfortably clear of the chasing pack in the league and ready to stake a serious claim for continental glory.

The former Blues defender told Sky Sports: “Yeah, they will [dominate] – and for a long time because they are based on young players.

“Most of them are 22, 23 and they are building a team to last for the five years coming. I think they are going to achieve well.

“To me, they’re going to be champions for a few years in a row. I think they are even going to win the Champions League.

“It’s going to be a big statement from the club because 10 years ago it was very small and it has changed a lot.

“This season I was amazed by the way they played against big teams, how they played in every single competition and by the way they reached 100 points.

“It’s not done by every single team but they did and they have no limits and a manager who will push them.

“He wants them to give the maximum and he wants to get the best out of every single player. To me, they are going to be flying.”

That is an ominous message for those hoping to chase down City heading into 2018-19.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal will all harbour aspirations of being in the title mix next season, with the summer transfer window presenting them with an opportunity to strengthen their respective ranks.

Guardiola is, however, likely to dip into the market himself and further enhance a side which finished 19 points clear of their closest challengers in 2017-18.