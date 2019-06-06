<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Babatunde Micheal is happy with the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to order a replay of the second leg of the CAF Champions League final clash between his Moroccan club, Wydad Casablanca and Esperance of Tunisia.

Esperance led 1-0 in Friday’s second leg but their Moroccan opponents left the pitch after an equaliser they scored was disallowed.

Wydad wanted the video assistant referee to check if the goal should stand but the system was not working.

A CAF statement said on Wednesday “conditions of game and safety were not met” and that the second leg should will be replayed at a neutral venue.

Wydad are yet to officially react to the news but their Nigerian winger Babatunde says he is delighted that the match will be replayed.

“This really excites me, to be honest, the controversial way the game in Tunisia ended wasn’t right,” Babatunde told BBC Sport.

“CAF has taken the right decision now by ordering a replay at a neutral venue because the continent deserves it.

“This replay is the best way to determine the true champions of Africa and not the way it ended in Rades.”

Wydad Casablanca had put the controversies of the African Champions League second leg behind them to clinch their 20th Moroccan league title on Tuesday.

The championship was won with a game to spare with a 4-1 win over Olympique Khouribga which put them six points clear of city rivals Raja.

“We’ve won the league title and winning the Champions League trophy was the target at the start of the season,” Babatunde added.

“Now we have another chance to do it. The players are delighted and our fans are happy because a chance has been presented to have another go at it.”