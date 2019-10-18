<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Babagana Kalli, an Executive Committee member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the federation is gradually working towards moving into the online match reporting system in accordance with global best practices.

Kalli said both the NFF and League Management Company (LMC) were working along with the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in this regard.

“Our online reporting system is our new innovation, and we are working accordingly with FIFA and CAF on this,” he told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Kalli who spoke during the 2019 NFF Match Commissioners Seminar said this new trend was already being prepared for immediately.

“For the 2019 seminar, the NFF and its relevant committee on this are employing the services of four resource persons.

“They will help train our members on various principles of match reporting including online match reporting.

“One of the resource persons will teach on online match reporting system so that Nigeria will also be part of the global movement,” Kalli who is Chairman of NFF Match Commissioners Appointments Committee said.

He added that his promise to football stakeholders that the issue of late submission of match reports by Match Commissioners would be a thing of the past was still relevant.

Kalli said this was evident in the fact that both the NFF and LMC were moving from the analog system to the digital system of match reporting.

“We are moving from the analog to the digital system of reporting. Very soon, late submission of match reports will be a thing of the past, at least in the next two years,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of corruption allegations levelled against some members of the NFF executive committee and management, Kalli said Nigerians needed to exercise patience.

“As far as I am concerned, the issues raised are under investigation and there is nothing all of us can do without any report from the investigators.

“We cannot do anything concerning any corruption allegations now, because the appropriate authorities are still investigating and we cannot take any decisions until the appropriate institutions come out with a report,” he added.