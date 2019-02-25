



NFF executive committee member and leader of Nigeria’s women national team to the Cyprus Cup, Babagana Kali, has charged the Super Falcons to embrace the task of competing for the Cyprus cup as much as the tourney is a preparatory tournament for the Falcons ahead of this summer’s FIFA women’s world cup in France.

Kali told newsmen that the NFF intends to raise the bar for the team hence the resolve to ensure they are adequately prepared and that the tournament will also come in very important to test players and have a clear picture of what the team will look like at the women’s world cup in France.