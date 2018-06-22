Ghana international Abdul Baba Rahman is a frustrated man after missing the opportunity to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time.

The West African giants could not secure their third consecutive qualification after finishing behind Egypt and Uganda in their World Cup qualifying group.

Rahman has now disclosed that the long-standing rift between Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports affected the Black Stars’ qualifying campaign.

“It is disheartening that Ghana could not make it to the World Cup in Russia.

“I think the then impasse between Ghana FA and the Youth and Sports ministry really affected us [that’s why we couldn’t qualify],” Baba told footballmadeinghana. com.

“Sometimes, moral in camp was very low especially before our first game against Uganda in Tamale.

“As a footballer, you need to be in a good frame of mind ahead of such games, so when there is uneasiness between the two parties backing us, definitely the entire players are the one who will suffer,” he added.

Rahman, 23, represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon.

He is currently on loan at German Bundesliga side Schalke from English Premier League giants Chelsea.