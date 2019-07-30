<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Azubuike Okechukwu struck a perfect friendship with Brazilian superstar Robinho following his move to Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir on a season-long loan from Egyptian club Pyramids FC and it was all because of Nigeria football legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha.

The 22-year-old Captain of Nigeria’s U-23 side played on loan for Caykur Rizespor in the second part of the 2018/19 season, scoring just once from 14 league appearances as the Black Sea Sparrow hawk finished 11th.

Azubuike was warmly greeted by new teammates at Basaksehir after he completed his move but Robinho stayed closest to him like glue because he is from the same country as Okocha, who dazzled the world with his dribbling skills and even influenced Brazilian great, Ronaldinho.

“Robinho is my new best friend,” Azubuike revealed in a chat with SportingLife.ng. “He adores Jay Jay Okocha because he is the same kind of player. So, he likes me because I’m a Nigerian like Jay Jay.”

When newsmen enquired if Robinho was told about Okocha by Ronaldinho, his former teammate at Paris Saint German (PSG), Azubuike replied: No, he told me – he watches Jay Jay a lot.”

Istanbul Basaksehir will begin their campaign in the 2019/20 season away against Azubuike’s former club, Yeni Malatyaspor on the 17th of August 2019.