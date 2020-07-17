



Azerbaijan Premier League club Neftçi Peşəkar Futbol Klubu has announced the signing of Yusuf Lawal on a free transfer.

Neftçi Peşəkar Futbol Klubu beat off competition from three Turkish clubs to sign the enterprising forward.

The Nigerian striker who is also known as “Obagoal” departed Belgian side Lokeren by mutual agreement, having been with the side since 2017.

The forward, who rose through the ranks at Lokeren, broke into the first team in 2017 and made 57 league appearances for the side during his stay.

Now, in an attempt to strengthen their squad, the Black and Whites have signed the 36 Lion academy graduate on a three-year deal.

It will be recalled that Yusuf Lawal was developed by 36 Lion Football Academy before he moved to Belgium in 2017.





On Thursday, Neftçi Peşəkar Futbol Klubu heralded the arrival of the winger after signing a three-year deal with the Baku based outfit.

The right-winger is delighted to team up with the Bakcell Arena side.

Speaking after signing, Yusuf Lawal said: “I am very happy to sign for Neftçi Peşəkar Futbol Klubu and I believe this is a very good opportunity for me.

“The Azerbaijan Premier League is a good league and I am looking forward to training hard every day to be ready to play for this team and this Head Coach.”

Neftçi Peşəkar Futbol Klubu will hope the addition of the forward will boost their chances of winning the Azari top flight next season.

The deal was brokered by two Turkish agents Ahmet Asik and Aykut Culdan, with 36 Lion proprietor Gafar Liameed serving as adviser.