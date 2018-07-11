Former 3SC and Kano Pillars winger Azeez Shobowale has joined Al-Ain FC of Saudi Arabia.

He has teamed up with the modest Saudi club after he shone at Sudanese champions Al Hilal.

He said: “This is new environment for me, a new challenge, a new club and hopefully I will justify why I was signed from the Sudanese league.”

He also praised the league in Sudan.

“Sudan is not as big as Nigeria but the league there is well run, there is a good structure on ground and a sense of professionalism by the different clubs and their FA,” he recounted.