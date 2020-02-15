<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian born Hilal Al-Fasher of Sudan coach, Azeez Mohammed, is delighted that Joseph Yobo, has been appointed as Super Eagles assistant coach, describing it as an encouragement for the indigenous coaches.

“I think it’s a good idea because Yobo has a lot of experience as a player and as a former captain of the national team,” Mohammed said.

“Though I really don’t know his coaching experience or how far he has gone in coaching, but I think he can come good through the ranks. It’s a thing of joy that our home grown coaches are being engaged at the top level.





“We can take positives from that in the sense that it gives hope that our own coaches can reach the heights of their careers serving their fatherland.

“It’s an opportunity for Yobo to learn more from his boss, that is, the technical adviser [Gernot Rohr], so that he can be in charge in the near future.

“National teams like (Teranga Lions of) Senegal and (Desert Foxes of) Algeria are all doing good with indigenous coaches and ex players.

“I think with the right mentality and support, we can get there too.”