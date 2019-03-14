



Ex-International Ayodele Makinwa has backed Nigeria for success in the forthcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations holding in Egypt, even as he believes the Eagles under Coach Gernot Rohr will have a great outing in Egypt.

Speaking, Makinwa urged the fans to not get worried, as Nigeria will do well given the crop of players in the current squad.

“Football is about determination and the fact that you are willing to suffer and fight for your country when the need arises, giving everything you have”.

“We don’t really need to worry about anything, we just need to go on with the same team, and the players are going to give everything to ensure they get a win”

“I strongly believe that with the current Super Eagles squad that we have, we will surely defeat any African team at the moment”.

Having won the AFCON in three different parts of the continent, the Super Eagles will be targeting their second crown in the North and their fourth overall when hostilities will begin later in the summer.