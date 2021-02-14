



In England there is talk of Man City central defender Aymeric Laporte being on Real Madrid’s radar. According to the ‘Daily Star’, Real Madrid are looking for men in the centre of defence as a result of Sergio Ramos’ possible departure and the City player could be signed by Real Madrid.

The January transfer window has pretty much just finished, but clubs are still working away. They are already thinking about the summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a central defender. Sergio Ramos’ contract ends in June and, at the moment, there is no news on whether he will renew or not.

At the Bernabeu they are looking at possible replacements for Ramos. Until now, Pau Torres, Koulibably, Alaba and Kounde had been mentioned. Now you have to add Aymeric Laporte to that list.





The ‘Daily Star’ says that Real Madrid have been looking at reports on Laporte for some time. His play has persuaded them. So much so that they are willing to go after him this summer, according to the newspaper.

Laporte’s Man City contract runs until 2025, but he has been gradually losing importance under Guardiola. The ‘Daily Star’ says that to let him leave, the Premier League side will ask for a figure similar to the one they bought him for from Athletic Bilbao. His price will be around 65 million euros, five less than what they paid the Basques.

What does Laporte say about it? His continuity at the club will depend on how much he plays. The central defender has been relegated to a secondary role. So far this season, he has made just 14 appearances. Laporte will ask to be important if he is to stay at City. Otheriwse, he would be happy to leave.