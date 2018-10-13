



Nigeria women head coach Thomas Dennerby says his side will commence their final preparation for next month’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Monday, October 15.

The Super Falcons are reigning African champions after defeating Cameroon 1-0 in Yaounde and will be hoping for a repeat in Ghana this year.

Confirming the camping plans, Dennerby said they will have two camping phases in Abuja, starting with the home-based players before the foreign pros join them.

According to him, the first phase of camping will end on September 28, and players who made it to the second phase will fight alongside the overseas-based players for a place on the final squad.

“We will resume camping on Monday in Abuja for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana,” Dennerby said.

“We plan to have two phases of training camps in Abuja. The first phase will run for two weeks with the home-based players. The foreign players will be joining us before the end of the month.

“I believe if we start our preparation early enough, it will help us do better in terms of performance. This is a World Cup qualifying competition and we must face it with all seriousness.

“I have submitted my provisional squad to the Federation and should be made public soon as we hope to start camping in other to pick the best legs for the championship before November 5.”