



Head Coach of the Senior Women National Team, Thomas Dennerby, has invited 45 players for the first phase of camping of the team ahead of November’s Africa Women Cup of Nations holding in Ghana.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, spokesperson of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said 45 players made up of 29 home –based and 19 overseas –based professionals have been invited to camp.

On the list of players who are expected to resume camp at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe, Lagos on Thursday are reigning African Woman Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, ace forward Desire Oparanozie, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender Glory Ogbonna.

There are also goalkeepers Alaba Jonathan and Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Joy Jegede and Onome Ebi, midfielders Halimat Ayinde and Osarenoma Igbinovia, forwards Francisca Ordega and Anam Imo.

Cup holders and winners of eight out of the 10 editions of the championship staged so far, the Super Falcons qualified to defend their title in Ghana after spanking their Gambian counterpart home and away in their only qualification fixture.