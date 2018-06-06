Nasarawa Amazons midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo scored the only goal on Wednesday to help the Super Falcons secure an important 1-0 away victory over Gambia in the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier.

The African champions took the game to the hosts Gambian right from the blast of the whistle at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Coach Thomas Dennerby fielded a full strength against the West Africans, who eliminated Burkina Faso’s senior girls to reach the final round of the qualifying race.

Amarachi Okonkwo powered home a long range effort to put Nigeria in front on 19th minutes.

What could have been the equalizer for Gambia narrowly missed the target as Penda Bah’s header went wide off a dangerous cross on 8th minute.

Asisat Oshoala would then set up Francisca Ordega with a humble through pass but the her effort went inches wide from range.

Gambia fourth back in the second half but could not break the defense line of the Falcons as the game ended 0 – 1 in favor of the visitors.

The two teams will clash in the second and final leg of the qualifying series at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Monday 11th June.