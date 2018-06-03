Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, says the team is optimistic of victory against The Gambia when both sides meet in the 11th African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Dennerby spoke after the team’s 0-1 loss to the national under-15 male team on Saturday at the Abuja National Stadium.

“When you start away, it is always good to come back home with clean sheet and win the game. So, if we can do that in an away game, we will have advantage to handle the game at home,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons are billed to visit The Gambia on Tuesday.

Speaking also on Saturday, France-based Desire Oparanozie added that the team was ready sure of success.

“We are doing everything we can to win away from home which will make it easier for us when we come back home,” she said.

NAN reports that the Falcons will leave Abuja on Sunday for Lagos and head to The Gambia on Monday morning.

The return leg game is billed for the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar on June 12 with the fixture’s winners qualifying for the 2018 AWCON scheduled for Ghana in November.