Defender Onome Ebi has stated that the Super Falcons will leave nothing to chance when they take on the Queen Scorpions of Gambia in Monday’s second leg African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier at the Agege stadium, Lagos.

Amarachi Okoronkwo’s long range strike in the first leg clash played last Wednesday gave the eight time African Champions a 1-0 lead ahead of the second leg.

Ebi who returned to the team after recovering from an injury lay-off told CSN that the team is delighted at the first leg win but won’t underrate the Gambians whom she admits were tough to beat.

“The first leg was tough but we won the game,” She began in a chat.

“All we need to do is to close them down as much as we can to get the result needed to qualify for the Nations Cup.

“But we won’t underrate them because that could be dangerous.”

The Super Falcons will qualify for the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Gambia’s Queen Scorpions if they avoid defeat in the game.