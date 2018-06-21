Mile Jedinak scored from a penalty given after a VAR review as Australia came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Denmark.

The Socceroos offered an early threat on the counter when Tom Rogic held the ball up inside the area but Robbie Kruse failed to make anything of the resulting half-chance.

But with only seven minutes gone, Denmark were ahead with a goal of the highest quality as the Nicolai Jorgensen’s cushioned layoff was crashed into the roof of the net by Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

Rogic and Kruse linked once again as Australia looked for a route back into the match, but their efforts were undermined by a lack of quality in the final pass.

Denmark almost doubled their lead when Aaron Mooy lost the ball after 21 minutes, Mat Ryan parrying Pione Sisto’s effort, before Rogic dragged well wide at the other end soon afterwards.

Jorgensen headed wide when he should probably have scored after a build-up down the right, and then Kruse wanted too much time inside the area as Australia fashioned an opening.

But after 36 minutes came the incident from which they levelled, Mathew Leckie’s header adjudged, after a VAR review, to have been diverted away by a deliberate handball from Yussuf Poulsen, who was booked.

When play resumed two minutes later, Mile Jedinak beat Kasper Schmeichel with a low penalty to give Australia reward for their improvement and leave the game level at the break.

Australia began the second half in bright style but were almost behind again after 51 minutes when neat build-up play resulted in a chance for Sisto, whose snap-shot went wide.

However, they soon created another threat of their own, a dangerous cross by Aziz Behich from the left creating problems before Jens Larsen scrambled it away at the far post.

Josh Risdon wasted another chance to put a decent ball into the box for Australia before Denmark made their first change, Poulsen replaced by Daryl Braithwaite.

Rogic threaded a good ball through to create space, only for a heavy first touch from Leckie to let Denmark off the hook, and after 68 minutes a low cross flashed across the Denmark area with no Socceroo able to get a touch.

Daniel Arzani replaced Kruse for Australia, with Denmark switching Jorgensen for Andreas Cornelius, and as the game entered its final 20 minutes Mooy blasted narrowly over from 25 yards.

Rogic was the next player to try his luck, a curling effort saved by Schmeichel, and at the other end Sisto found space but bent his shot wide before Australia were forced into another change when Andrew Nabbout suffered a shoulder injury and was replaced by Tomi Juric.

Schmeichel saved from Leckie as the game’s quickfire end-to-end pattern continued, and then Azani did brilliantly to get away from his marker on the right, the low cross whizzing through the box with nobody on the end of it.

With eight minutes remaining, Australia took off Rogic, who had an excellent game, and replaced him with Jackson Irvine, whose first involvement saw him fouled by Sisto with the Denmark man being booked.

Schmeichel beat away an effort from Lazani and held another strike by Leckie as Australia were unable to find the winning goal their increasing pressure had threatened.