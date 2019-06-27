<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Australia and Indonesia have held talks about making a joint bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, despite Indonesia having previous involvement in another bid with Thailand to host the tournament.

Football Federation Australia recently met Indonesian Soccer Federation officials to discuss aims to host the tournament at the Asean Football Federation Council in Laos.

“Football Federation Australia confirms it has held discussions with the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) about the possibility to jointly bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” the FFA said.

“An Indonesia-Australia joint bid was also discussed at last week’s Asean Football Federation Council meeting in Laos.”

Indonesian media, citing PSSI secretary general Ratu Tisha, reported on Wednesday that the federation had decided to partner with Australia after Thailand had pulled out of the 2034 talks because they were “not ready”.

A PSSI executive said the Indonesian federation would be willing to work with “anyone” on a 2034 bid.

“Of course we welcome it (a joint bid with Australia) and we will work hard to make it happen,” Yoyok Sukawi, a member of the PSSI’s executive committee, said.

“Indonesia is ready to work with anyone, it can be ASEAN, it can be with Australia.”

Despite apparently ruling out a 2034 bid, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said after the FFA announcement that 10 ASEAN countries would be bidding to host the tournament in 15 years time.

Australia missed out on hosting the 2022 tournament to Qatar, but has launched an tender to stage the Women’s World Cup one year later.