<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba International influential midfielder Austine Oladapo says he’s delighted to lift his trophy with Club after three years at the Club.

Oladapo joined Enyimba from Gombe United and has been ever present in the Aba’s Elephant line up, before helping the Club to their record eighth league title on Wednesday.

The Edo state born midfielder said in an interview that he’s delighted to finally lay his hands on a title with the Aba giants.

“Winning my first league title is a thing of joy and I’m happy to be part of the team that delivered the eighth record title .

“I’m happy with my teammates and the work everyone at the Club has put in to achieve this great success.”

The defensive midfielder added that Enyimba will try to win the CAF Champions league for the third time in their rich history.

“People are expecting a lot from the Club on the continent”

“We got to the semi-final stage, the last time we were on the continent and we will surely like to go a step further this time”.

After lifting the league crown, Enyimba will now turn their attention to the Aiteo Federation Cup, a competition they haven’t won for a long time.