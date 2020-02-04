<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba international midfielder Austin Oladapo has warned his teammates that the quater final stage of the CAF Confederations Cup will be difficult as ever.

The two time CAF Champions league winners booked their place in the last four of the CAF second elite football tournament following their 5-2 away win over Ivorian side San Pedro on Sunday.

While speaking to brila.net on the qualifications to the last four of the competition, Oladapo said the team really worked hard for it and thanked God for crowning their efforts.





“First of all God grace is behind everything and want to say we have really work hard as a team and it paid off.” He told brila.net.

He stressed further that Nigerians should keeping supporting the team in their bid to become the first Nigerian side to lift the competition.

“I know it’s going to be more hard than before, but all i want from lovely Nigerians is to keep praying for us and we promise to work more harder to make them smile” he concluded.