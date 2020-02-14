<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba of Aba midfielder Austine Oladapo says he is delighted with his form in front of goal this season.

Oladapo is one of the Aba top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions, including five goals in the Nigeria professional football league and two others in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Oladapo has been crucial for the two times CAF Champions league winners this season, he has helped the Club to the quarter final place in the CAF Confederation Cup where they will take on Guinean Champions Horoya FC.





Oladapo in an interview with newsmen said he’s delighted to hit top form at the right time of the season.

“I feel very happy for my good form and Al happy it’s coming at tge right time.

“I give all glory to God almighty because is the one behind it and I just want to carry this way”.

On his targets for the season, Oladapo has this to say :”For now i have no target, i just want to keep doing well, not just for myself alone but for the club as well,” he said.

Oladapo and Enyimba teamamates will hope to continue their impressive run when they take on their neighbors Abia Warriors on Sunday.