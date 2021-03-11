



Enyimba FC striker Austin Oladapo says he’s optimistic the team has what it takes to beat Orlando Pirates in the second group match of the CAF Confederations Cup on March 17.

Recall that the former CAF Champions League winner defeated Libya’s Ahli Benghazi 2-1 on Wednesday to begin their campaign on a winning note.





Oladapo was one of the goal scorers as the team stay top of Group A after ES Setif and Orlando Pirates’ game ended goalless draw.

Speaking with Brilafm, Oladapo said Enyimba will go all out for maximum points against Orlando Pirates in their second group game.

“With this performance, the confidence is high and we want to continue winning matches and that’s the aim when we leave for South Africa to face Orlando Pirates.”