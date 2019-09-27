<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Austin Oladapo has stated that Nigeria’s sole remaining CAF champions league campaigner Enyimba FC is ready and well equipped for the challenge of Al-Hilal in Omdurman this weekend after a scoreless first leg in Nigeria.

Oladapo speaking in a chat with newsmen said the People’s Elephant have add friendly games after the first leg encounter to keep the team in better shape tactically and believes once they are able to reenact their tactical training in the test games against the Sudanese side, he is sure of a positive result against Al-hilal.

“We have worked and worked very well for this match on Sunday, we have worked on our tactics, we have worked on how we are going to play.

“We believe with the tactics if we can stick to it we are going to come out with a very good result because ever since we drew in the first leg against the Sudanese side, we have played series of friendly matches a d we have been able to work on the formation and if we can stick to the formation, something is going to come out of it.”