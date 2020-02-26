<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba international midfielder Austin Oladapo has stated that the team is in top shape ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game with Horoya FC of Guinea.

The Nigerian Champions will lock horns with the Guinean giants this weekend for the first leg quarter final of the African elites football competition this Sunday, with semi final place up for grabs.

Enyimba will be going into the game at the back of the their league defeat to Nasarawa United last Sunday and Oladapo who spoke to newsmen said the is in top shape ahead of the game.





He also added that the defeat to Nasarawa United on Sunday is in the past and won’t affect the confident of the team going into the clash with Horoya.

“Everything is going on right with the lads and it’s important to maintain the recent standard going into that game.

“We are really working hard in training and hopefully we can achieve fantastic results over the two leg,” he said.