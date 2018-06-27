The former captain of the Super Eagles, Austin Okocha, says the team had limited experience, hence the defeat to Argentina in the World Cup.

Argentina edged Nigeria 2-1 in a tight game to sneak into the round of 16 of the tournament ahead of Nigeria.

“We were not clear to keep more players in attack. We were limited in terms of experience,” Okocha, who sits as an analyst on SuperSport, said while reviewing the game.

“We got ourselves in better places. It was a fantastic penalty from Moses but I think we should have put them under more pressure.”

He saidthe game was going to be tough for the team and it lived up to that and it went to the last three minutes.

“I think we have to look at the bigger picture, most of these players it was the first time.”

On the other hand, Vincent Enyeama, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, commended the team and urged coach Gernot Rohr to build for better days.

“Naija forever. Win or lose. Qualify or eliminated. #WeAreNigeria we build for better days,” Enyeama tweeted on Wednesday.

It was the fifth time the Nigeria team was losing to Argentina at the World Cup. The Super Eagles finished third in Group D with three points, one adrift of Argentina who nicked the second spot with the victory.

Odion Ighalo who missed a couple of chances in the all-important match, has apologised to his teammates and the country.

“I take responsibility for this game because I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now. But that is football and life has to continue,” Ighalo had said.