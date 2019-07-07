<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, on Saturday said scoring against Cameroon is something that runs in the Super Eagles.

Reacting to the Eagles 3-2 victory over Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt, Okocha who is a pundit with SuperSport, praised the team’s second half performance, while also heaping praises on his nephew, Alex Iwobi, who scored the winning goal.

“I think it is in the family now, it’s official that we (himself and Iwobi) love scoring against Cameroon. At 2004, I scored the equaliser against them and we went on to win the match 2-1. And today (Saturday), Alex got the winning goal and it looks like we have something against Cameroon in my family,” Okocha said.

Meanwhile, the Eagles legend also expressed his disappointment in the team’s defence and called for improvement in their next game.

“If a cross is coming like that, as a defender you have to focus on the striker because there is only one thing they can do, which is to put the ball in the net. You have to stay close to your man, be aware of where he is. His (Omeruo) positioning was very poor, but without mistakes there will be no goals. Ola Aina was still dwelling on the fact we just conceded a goal and couldn’t react quickly enough to stop the goal.”

The former Bolton captain in his overall assessment was very pleased with the second half performance of the Eagles despite going into the dressing room a goal down after the first 45 minutes.

He said, “This is the moment that I enjoyed because we didn’t just sit back and started defending. We went for it and started pressing because we wanted the winning goal and we got it. That’s what you get when have the players who have got the legs to support the attack. I have to credit the team because of their work rate off the ball.”