



Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, says one of the reasons he retired from the round leather game was lack of enough playing time.

Okocha decided to quit the game that gave him so much game and fortune in 2008 at 34 after playing in Germany, Turkey, France, England, Qatar.

“I must confess that [not getting a lot of playing time] was one of the main reasons why I retired from playing at a very young age,” Okocha told media men.

“I believe that it is not worth it to train from Monday to Friday just to have 20 minutes on the pitch or sit on the bench on Saturday. I am very competitive.”

The midfielder made 75 appearances for the Eagles from 1993-2006, scoring 14 goals, including winning the 1994 AFCON, 1996 Olympic gold in Atlanta and playing at three world cup.