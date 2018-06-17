Former Nigeria captain Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has said the Super Eagles best creative midfielder is Alex Iwobi and he should play in that position, while skipper Mikel Obi reverts to his more familiar role in defensive midfield.

Mikel was the creative midfielder, while Iwobi was played on the wings as Nigeria fell 2-0 in their opening World Cup Group D match Saturday night in Kaliningrad.

Okocha said on SuperSport TV: “We didn’t have a creative midfielder (against Croatia).

“Mikel has been a great servant, but his best position is sitting in front of the back four.

“He had a wonderful career at Chelsea playing in that position.

“But in our national team at the moment, the most creative player we have is Iwobi and so playing him on the right side we are taking his strength away from him.

“He cannot play at Arsenal because of the way they play and because (Mesut) Ozil is a creative midfield player.

“We played our players in wrong positions and so did not get the best out of them.”