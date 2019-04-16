<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars defender Austin Igenepo has expressed disappointment at his team’s 0-3 loss against Akwa United in their week 15 match played on Sunday at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

After beating neighbours El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 in their week 14 encounter in Kano, Pillars travelled to Uyo in search of their second away win of the season but met their waterloo in the hands of the ‘promise keepers’.

Speaking to Daily Trust on phone, Igenepo said he was disappointed because Pillars didn’t deserve to lose the match by such a wide margin.

He said the result didn’t reflect the performance of Kano Pillars as the former Niger Tornadoes man insisted they should have got at least a point against Akwa United.

“I am not happy with the result we got against Akwa United. We didn’t deserve to lose by as many as three goals.

“The result portrayed us as a team that didn’t measure up to their opponents. However, we did put up a good performance. It was luck that failed us.

“If we were lucky, we would have got at least a point or lost by a more respectable scoreline. Losing 0-3 didn’t speak well of us,” he said.

The hard tackling defender however said Pillars have put behind them the loss at Akwa United to plan for their future matches.

He said Pillars will continue to push for one of the play-off tickets from group B.

“We feel pained by the loss but we have to move on which is what we have done. We cannot continue to cry over spilled milk.

“The league is on and we are looking at how to pick one of the tickets that would qualify us for the playoff. We are all focused on our next match against Gombe United,” he said.