Rivers United’s Austin Festus has admitted that the club has underperformed this season but acknowledged that they do not have any excuse not to work towards picking up maximum points against Enugu Rangers in Thursday’s rearranged Nigerian Professional Football League tie.

The Pride of Rivers are in the ninth spot on the NPFL Group A table with 20 points from 15 games, and are occupying the first spot in the relegation zone ahead of the fixture fixed for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Festus disclosed that the club had a serious team meeting where they admitted that only a win will do against Enugu Rangers if they are to rekindle survival chances.

“It has not been the type of season we expected after the way we started the season but we can’t continue to complain about it,” Festus said.

“We must do our best to rescue the season. The home loss to Wikki Tourists marked the beginning of our problem and the two draws we had also in Port Harcourt didn’t help our cause at all. We must brace up ourselves and go in search of a home win against Enugu Rangers.

“Our fans have endured enough and I don’t think they can be able to withstand another poor result. We know ourselves that on a good day we can beat any team. We must work towards it to ensure that we do not lose any point in the game.”

Festus, who is the skipper of the team, asserted that a home win could put them in the top five and that they must work very hard to find a way to beat the Flying Antelopes.

“We have not ruled ourselves out of the race for the playoff because we know that with some league matches yet to be played, our chances are equally bright,” he continued.

“But we must beat Enugu Rangers to nurture any hope. It is the reason why we must have to double our effort to ensure that we have the three points.”