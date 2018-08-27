Goalkeeper Austin Ejide has extended his stay at Hapoel Hadera of Israel by a season.

The 33-year-old Nigeria shot stopper signed an initial two-year deal with the second division side, helping them to gain promotion to the Premier division with a commanding 17-clean sheet performance last season.

Following this performance, the hierarchy of the club decided to reward him with a one-year contract extension.

“Austin (Ejide) still has one year left on his current contract with Hapoel Had era”, his agent, Stanley Ndukanma, said.

“But he has signed a contract extension at the club weeks ago.

“That means, after this current season, he will still remain at the club until 2019 season”, Ndukanma added.

Ejide won the 2013 AFCON with the Super Eagles in South Africa.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals, but was frozen out of the national team ahead the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

With three World Cup finals experience under his belt, Ejide’s spell at Hapoel Hadera is his third club in the Israeli top flight, having previously had spells at Hapoel Be’er Sheba and Hapoel Pita Tekva.