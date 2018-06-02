Former Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, believes today’s international friendly game against England will test the team’s readiness for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Both teams will be meeting for the third time, with Nigeria yet to record a win nor score against th Three Lions.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Democratic Republic of Congo in a pre-World Cup friendly at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Monday.

“I believe the friendly is coming at the right time. England have quality players in their team and it will be a good test for the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup,” Eguaveon said.

“The coaches will know how ready the team is for the challenge in Russia after this game as I believe England will make them sweat.

“Rohr rested some players in the game against DR Congo, but I believe he will play a strong team against England.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to the game. I want to see a good performance from the Nigeria players.”