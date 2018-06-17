Former Super Eagles defender Austine Eguaveon has challenged the team to give their all in their remaining two group games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles started their campaign on a sour note going down to a 2-0 defeat against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face debutants Iceland and two-winners Argentina in their last two group games.

They will need to win the two games to have any hope of making it to the second round and Eguaveon has stated that it is a task they must strive to achieve to avoid exiting the competition early.

“The Croatia game is in the past, the most important now is the remaining two games against Iceland and Argentina,” Eguaveon who played at two World Cups for Nigeria said.

“Now, they are condemned to win the remaining two games. It is a difficult task but not unachievable.

“They have to give their all to make sure they proceed to the next round.”