



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says the club paid 80 million Euros to land Victor Osimhen from Lille.

The Napoli president set the record straight on how much the club have to pay to secure the services of the player.

“Lille will receive about 80 million while the player in the various years between 4 and 4.5 million per season. ” He told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Napoli announced the signing of the Nigerian international from the Ligue 1 outfit on Friday and the former Wolfsburg attacker signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club.





Di Laurentiis however added that credit must go to the club’s manager, Gennaro Gattuso for his role in the transfer.

”He (Gattuso) cared a lot about buying Victor Osimhen, Very good Giuntoli in the negotiation also because the boy changed the agents in the race,”. He said.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.

He joined the French side from Charleroi last summer after scoring 20 goals in all competitions for the modest club.