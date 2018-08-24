Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has issued a harsh criticism of Maurizio Sarri over a lack of trophies the coach won at the club before joining Chelsea this season.

Sarri left Napoli this summer after being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, and has been the subject of various verbal attacks by De Laurentiis, who issued his latest swipe in an interview with L’Equipe published on Friday.

“There remains the pleasure of having played well but also the bitterness of not having won anything,” De Luarentiis said. “We gave Sarri everything and in three years we didn’t win anything.

Sarri enjoyed a rise from the amateur ranks of Italian football to take over Napoli in 2015. And though he led the club to a pair of second-place finishes and one season in third, he could not break Juventus’ hold on seven straight Serie A titles.

Since moving to Chelsea, he as earned wins over Huddersfield and Chelsea, though he missed a chance to win a minor trophy in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, De Laurentiis reserved special praise for Sarri’s successor Ancelotti, who has previously had stints in charge of Chelsea, and won his Napoli debut at Lazio last weekend.

“Ancelotti’s a lovely person, who entered the world of football by mistake,” De Laurentiis added.