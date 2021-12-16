Augustine Eguavoen opens up on sack of Gernot Rohr

Augustine Eguavoen who was recently appointed as interim coach of the Super Eagles has expressed shock at the sacking of his predecessor, Gernot Rohr.

Eguavoen who also expressed his surprise at his appointment during a recent interview said he never anticipated the sack Rohr, despite speculations that he was going to be axed.

Prior to his appointment as interim coach, Eguavoen was the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I would say I was shocked, I was surprised when my name was announced after a brief discussion but I thought Gernot Rohr will continue because it has always been is he going to continue is he not going to continue, we’re going to sort things out,” he said.

“And then when my bosses spoke to me about it a couple of days ago I was like why not but is there a possibility that we can sort things out with him.

“We couldn’t get things sorted out and you know when stuff like this happens, the next person in line is the Technical Director.

“It’s something I’ve been through before, I am in the system, I know everything about the players and management, of course, the administration also.”