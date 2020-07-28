



Atletico Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of Thomas Partey and Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko, ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on August 13.

The Ghanaian international came off in the second half of Atletico’s final La Liga game of the 2019-20 season, with Simeone confirming he was struggling with a muscle injury.

Reports from Marca claim Partey missed the club’s first training session following a brief end of season break, alongside Vrsaljko, who is battling a knee problem.





Partey has been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal in recent weeks, with Atletico rumoured to be determined to hold out for his full €50m release clause.

If he is passed fit to face the Bundesliga side next month, Partey is set to line up in midfield alongside Koke and Saul Niguez.

Partey played a key role in Atletico’s last 16 two legged win over defending champions Liverpool.