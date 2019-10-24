<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets’ striker Olakunle Olusegun is attracting interest from top European clubs ahead of the kick off of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

This website exclusively reported that the Nigeria U17 goal machine traveled to Russia about three months ago for contract talks with an unnamed club in the country.

Spanish La Liga side, Atlético de Madrid, are one of the clubs showing interest in the striker ahead of the tournament in Brazil.

Premier League champions, Manchester City, are also keen on the ABS Ilorin teen sensation, who won the Golden Boot at the WAFU-UFOA B qualifiers with four goals and netted the winner against Angola in the group stage of the U17 AFCON.

Scouts representing the Citizens were expected in Nigeria to check the progress of Olusegun after the U17 AFCON, but eventually did not show up, and it is believed they will monitor him during the World Cup.

The 17-year-old is aiming to become the fourth Nigerian player to win the Golden Boot at the U17 World Cup after Wilson Oruma, Macauley Chrisantus and Victor Osimhen.