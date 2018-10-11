



Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone travelled back to Argentina this week to be with his family after his father fell ill and is undergoing treatment.

Simeone, who is missing a UEFA coaches get-together in Madrid, thanked the staff at the hospital in Argentina where his father is being treated.

“I’d like to thank on behalf of my family and myself the Sanatorio de la Trinidad Palermo for the attention and quality with which they always treat us, especially Dr. Roberto Martingano, Dr. Silvina Serra and Dr. Alejandro Palacios,” Simeone tweeted from Buenos Aires.

The Atletico coach is expected to return to Spain next week. The club’s next match is again Villarreal on Oct. 20, having won five of their last six games.