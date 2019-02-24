



Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone has said he regretted the way he celebrated his team’s first goal scored in the Spanish side’s 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Uruguay central defender Jose Gimenez opened the scoring against the Italian team in the 78th minute, to which Simeone reacted by grabbing his crotch, reports Efe news.

“Before starting, you know I never search for excuses,” Simeone told the media on Saturday evening.

“I want to apologise once again, like I did after the game to the people who were offended,” he added.

“It was obviously an expression, a bad expression, of what I felt for my players. I say this in order to close the subject before you ask me what I think about it,” Simeone said.

Asked about the five-finger gesture Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo did during the game hinting at his five UEFA Champions League titles, Simeone said: “I understand it all, because I am part of this. I understand everything that could happen.”