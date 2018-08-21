Atletico Madrid winger Vitolo is set to miss between two and four weeks after suffering a knee sprain during his team’s 1-1 La Liga draw at Valencia on Monday.

“Vitolo finished the game which we played at Mestalla against Valencia with pain in his left knee,” Atletico said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The report from club medics indicates he has suffered a grade two knee sprain.”

Although the club did not state the estimated length of Vitolo’s absence, this type of injury can take up to a month to heal.

New signing Gelson Martins, who impressed as a substitute against Valencia, may get more playing time in the coming weeks.