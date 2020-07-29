Atletico Madrid have a three-man shortlist for a new back-up goalkeeper to Jan Oblak with West Ham United’s Roberto Jimenez listed.

The details are outlined on the front page of Wednesday’s edition of Diario AS, which claims the 33-year-old is an option for Los Rojiblancos alongside Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa and Eibar’s Marko Dmitrovic.

It follows on from a report in Diario AS that Atleti’s Antonio Adan is close to joining Portuguese giants Sporting CP this summer and the club are now looking for a replacement.


Roberto joined the Hammers on a two-year deal last summer having previously been a deputy at Espanyol, but he failed to impress during his stint in East London.

The experienced goalkeeper played 10 times for the club but was criticised for his performances – his run in the team followed an injury to Łukasz Fabiański – and he was eventually replaced by third-choice David Martin.

He subsequently joined Alaves for the second half of the season in Spain and made nine appearances before his loan deal expired this summer.

