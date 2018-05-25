Ex-Atletico Madrid forward Paulo Futre has riffed on continuing controversy over the club’s new badge, while suggesting all Rojiblanco supporters will be cheering on Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Atletico introduced a modern version of their club badge in December 2016, with protests over the new design continuing into this season, as the issue symbolises long-time distrust between some supporters and the La Liga club’s board.

El nuevo escudo del Atleti sigue generando polémica? 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/9owcD0WmWU — Paulo Futre (@PauloFutre) May 24, 2018

So all involved knew exactly what Futre was getting at when the former Portugal international joked “Atleti’s new badge still causing controversy” as he posted a version incorporating Liverpool’s Shankly Gates and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” motto along with Atletico’s traditional bear and strawberry tree.

The joke is unlikely to have been well received by Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, who has said he hopes the 2018 Europa League winners will be facing Real in next August’s UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn.

But surely even Cerezo will be cheering on Jurgen Klopp’s side in Kiev on Saturday.