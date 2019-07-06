<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s comments about his side’s pursuit of Antoine Griezmann have not gone down well at Atlético Madrid at all.

In fact, that would be a massive understatement.

At Frenkie de Jong’s presentation, the president claimed that his side had met with the Rojiblancos concerning a deal for Griezmann.

Via an angry statement released shortly afterwards, Atlético confirmed that, while also lambasting the Blaugrana’s attempt to secure the Frenchman on a cheaper deal.

“It is true that on Thursday there was a meeting between Miguel Ángel Gil and Barcelona executive Oscar Grau, at Barcelona’s request,” read Atlético’s statement.

“At that meeting, Mr Grau expressed his intention, once the release clause of Griezmann’s contract had decreased from €200m to €120m, to ask for a deferred payment of the aforementioned amount of the clause in force as from 1 July.

“Atlético Madrid’s response was obviously negative, as we believe that Barcelona and the player have disrespected Atlético Madrid and all its fans.”

Griezmann has also came in for the ire of Atlético and been warned in no uncertain terms to report for pre-season training on Sunday.

“We have instructed the player that in compliance with his contractual obligations, he must appear next Sunday in the club’s facilities in order to start the pre-season with the rest of his teammates,” the statement added.

“We with to express our strongest disapproval of the behaviour of both, especially Barcelona, for prompting the player to break his contractual relationship with Atlético.

“It was at a time of the season when the club was involved in the Champions League tie against Juventus, as well as the league title race.

“That violates the protected periods of negotiation with players and alters the basic rules of integrity in any sporting competition, as well as causing enormous damage to our club.”