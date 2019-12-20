<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Atletico Madrid are listening to offers for Thomas Lemar.

The France attacker is emerging as a target for Olympique Lyon – and Atletico are willing to do business.

Le 10 Sport says, however, Atletico’s terms will prove too steep for OL president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Atletico are willing to loan Lemar to Lyon, but will insist on an obligatory permanent option worth €70m – the fee paid to AS Monaco 18 months ago for the midfielder.

Lemar has battled for regular action at Atletico since his arrival. Lyon see him as cover for Jeff Reine-Adélaïde after he suffered a serious knee injury.