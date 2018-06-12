Atletico Madrid have reached a “preliminary agreement” to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

The France international – who has spent four seasons with Monaco since arriving from Caen – is in Russia for the World Cup.

Arsenal failed to sign Lemar, 22, in last summer’s transfer window, while he was also a £60m target for Liverpool.

“Over the next days, both clubs will work to close the agreement for the definitive transfer,” Atletico said.