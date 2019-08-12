<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

If Atlético cannot secure a deal for James Rodríguez this summer, they will turn their attention to Rodrigo of Valencia.

That is according to a report in MARCA on Monday, who made the surprising transfer claim.

James remains the Colchoneros’ first choice but the deal has proven a difficult one, due to complications in discussions with rivals Real Madrid.

That has led to Atlético looking elsewhere in the division in the event that they cannot sign the Colombian.

The story claims that the Rojiblancos hierarchy are now readying a bid for the Valencia forward.

However, it will take a big offer to prise the Spain international away from the Mestalla.

The position of Valencia since the start 0f the summer has been a refusal to even consider anything below €60m.

That said, Atlético are refusing to extinguish hope yet of bringing Rodríguez across the city, particularly given the player’s desire to move to the Wanda Metropolitano.